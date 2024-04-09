KVNF Regional Newscast: April 9, 2024

Here are some local election results from last week: For the town of Paonia. Paige Smith ran uncontested for the mayor’s seat. Voters choose Walter Czech, Kathy Swartz and William Brunner to fill open board positions.

Greg Hart beat out Randy Bodwell in the Cedaredge Mayoral race. Voters choose Jim Atkinson, Steve Anderson, Justin Hoffbauer, Jerry Pippin and Cordell Chapman for the town board of trustees.

Chris Johnson soundly defeated John Patton in the Crawford Mayoral race. The top three candidates selected to the board of trustees were Jeff Peed, Cherry Olson and Gill Saunders.

New trustees for Hotchkiss town council are Jim Jorgensen, Randy Thalmann and Roger Christian. Richard Kilpatrick is the new mayor for Orchard City. Orchard City trustees elect are Kevin Walsh, Wade Kasman, David Murphy and Will Punkoney.

A new traffic signal at the Montrose Regional Airport is in the works, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The signal will help control traffic coming onto and off of North Townsend Avenue. Currently, travelers heading south from the airport have to turn left across four lanes of traffic on U.S. 50 heading into Montrose.

Work on a temporary signalized intersection, priced at around $567,000, will begin this month. A permanent signal is still a few years off, however, the temporary signal will provide immediate safety needs.

The West Elk Mine in the North Fork Valley continued to lead mines statewide in Colorado in coal production, reports the Daily Sentinel. While the underground mine saw a sizable drop in production last year, Arch Resources says it returned to normal production levels by the year’s end.

West Elk Mine produced about 3.42 million tons for the year the mine beat out the Desperado Mine in Rio Blanco County as the state’s top producer last year. Statewide production last year totaled about 11.7 million tons, down from about 12.3 million tons the year before, according to data from the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety.

Colorado’s Department of Motor Vehicles launched its DMV2GO mobile tech program two years ago, since then DMV techs have well over 35,000 miles across the state including a recent visit to the Delta County Detention Facility, highlighted in a recent KVNF Regional Newscast.

Following up that story, there's a similar program designed to help people in times of crisis that is failing those it’s designed to serve. Advocates are trying to help.

