KVNF Regional Newscast: April 17, 2024

While Delta voters turned down retail marijuana a few weeks ago, Hotchkiss opened its second retail and medical marijuana store at 101 Bridge Street known as the Bud Barn Dispensary. Owner Joshua Frye opened the business on April 12th after receiving his medical marijuana license. According to reporting in the Delta County Independent, Bud Barn store will use biodegradable packing whenever possible to help the environment.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has recorded more than 5,000 avalanches so far this season, reports the Colorado Sun. One hundred-seventeen people have been caught with 44 people partially buried, six people fully buried, and more than a dozen people injured in avalanches. The good news: only two people have been killed in avalanches this winter. However, CAIC deputy director Brian Lazar, warns that the fatality count can change ‘in a blink.”

Senator Hickenlooper is hosting a public comment listening session regarding the proposed Dolores Canyons National Monument in Mesa and Montrose Counties on April 22 at 5:00 pm in Grand Junction at Colorado Mesa University Meyer Ballroom.

Proponents of the monument say “the national monument in Mesa and Montrose counties would complement the pending national conservation area legislation in Montezuma, Dolores, and San Miguel counties to protect the entirety of the Dolores River Canyon Country.”

Montrose County Commissioners recently approved a resolution opposing the monument designation citing “ the lack of local stakeholder input, potential economic harm, and unnecessary restrictions on land use”.

State lawmakers held a rare weekend meeting to vote on several politically-charged bills. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports Colorado’s House of Representatives passed an assault weapons ban after hours of contentious debate.

Paonia Players, a community theater company founded in 2001, officially became a non profit this year. At the end of this month Paonia Players will perform the Disney stage musical Beauty and the Beast. KVNF's Taya Jae joined the cast during their rehearsals and brings us the story.