KVNF Regional Newscast: April 18, 2024

As part of an ongoing criminal investigation, the Delta Police Department seized a multitude of drugs and firearms from 37 year old Michael Lee Blair earlier this week.

Among the evidence seized, Delta PD recovered 3,387 suspected fentanyl pills, 9.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over $2,000 in cash and eight firearms including one confirmed stolen firearm. Blair faces three drug related felonies and one class -2 misdemeanor.

FEATURE: Across Colorado, Planned Parenthood clinics are seeing a spike in out-of-state patients. Many neighboring states have enacted strict abortion laws in the past two years, leaving many with no choice but to travel for care. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K's Lily Jones has more.