NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast: April 18, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published April 18, 2024 at 8:01 AM MDT
Lisa Young
As part of an ongoing criminal investigation, the Delta Police Department seized a multitude of drugs and firearms from 37 year old Michael Lee Blair earlier this week.

Among the evidence seized, Delta PD recovered 3,387 suspected fentanyl pills, 9.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over $2,000 in cash and eight firearms including one confirmed stolen firearm. Blair faces three drug related felonies and one class -2 misdemeanor.

FEATURE: Across Colorado, Planned Parenthood clinics are seeing a spike in out-of-state patients. Many neighboring states have enacted strict abortion laws in the past two years, leaving many with no choice but to travel for care. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K's Lily Jones has more.

KVNF Regional Newscast Delta Police DepartmentAbortion Rights
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
