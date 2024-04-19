KVNF Regional Newscast: April 19, 2024

Top Story: The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed a bridge on US Highway 50 west of Gunnison. The Federal Highway Administration requested the bridge closure after an inspection on Thursday identified defects in the structure.

The closure is in place between US Hwy 50 Mile Point 131 which is the intersection with Colorado Highway 92 and MP 138. Local traffic will be allowed through the closure point to reach residences.

The closure will create a significant detour for commuters between Montrose and Gunnison. The recommended detour route for through traffic is via Interstate 70 to the north or US 160 to the south.

The northern route via I-70 is 354 miles and requires approximately 6 hours of travel time. The southern route via US 160 is 331 miles and requires nearly 7 hours of travel time.

CDOT is continuing to assess the safety of the bridge and to quickly determine options for interim and permanent fixes – and will keep the public informed as soon as more information is available.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced that Lew Webb, Republican candidate for United States House of Representatives in District 3, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25th State Primary ballot. Also qualifying by petition for CD3 are Republicans Russ Andrews; Jeff Herd and Curtis McCrackin. The winner of the Republican primary which also includes Ron Hanks will face Democrat Adam Frisch in the General Election.

Montrose may have a new charter school. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has the details.

On today’s Farm Friday I speak with Cally Hale, CFRT Program Manager at Valley Food Partnership, about some upcoming ag events including the Montrose Farmers Market.

