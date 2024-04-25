KVNF Regional Newscast: April 25, 2024

The Cedaredge Planning and Zoning Commission postponed its decision on the Mesa Point planned unit development and sketch plan Tuesday night, reports Lucas Vader of the Delta County Independent. The project, as proposed, would bring 421 homes to Cedaredge as well as a recreation center, tennis and pickleball court, trails, open public space and a hotel to the 118 acre major subdivision.

Of the nearly 80 people in attendance, 30 individuals spoke during public comment with roughly 25 of the comments directly opposed the proposal. Water and a lack of transparency were among the top concerns. The planning and zoning commission stated that it needed time to ‘digest the comments and rebuttal by the developers’. The commission will reconvene on April 30. Any decision will then go to the Board of Trustees for final approval or denial.

The 90-room Fairfield by Marriott in Montrose is now open for business, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The hotel located at 25 Tributary Street opened its doors for business on Monday. The new hotel will offer a pool, an athletic center, meeting rooms and a complimentary breakfast…best of all it’s within walking distance of the Uncompahgre River Trail.

CDOT is working with a private company on repairs to the cracked bridge over Blue Mesa Reservoir. The “Middle Bridge” on U.S. 50 at Dillon Pinnacles has been closed to all traffic since April 18, cutting off Gunnison from direct access to and from Montrose and Delta. County Road 26, the Lake City cutoff, is now open twice a day for essential local traffic to cross.

Officials are reporting damage to the historic Gunnison River water wheel during a brush fire that consumed 110 acres in the Rattlesnake Gulch area. The fire which began on Sunday, April 14th west of Delta has been fully contained.

Officials say the wooden supports and the flume were destroyed on the historic structure, however, the wheel itself remained intact. A river closure at the G50 Road boat ramp on Monday, April 15, to allow for the replacement of the damaged poles and removal of power lines from the river.

Power was restored to nearby residents early on Tuesday April 16. The BLM is investigating what caused the fire. The public has been encouraged to avoid the area while work continues on the one-lane road into Rattlesnake Gulch.

KVNF's Brody Wilson brings us two reports. March Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the distribution of nearly $8 million dollars in 2024 for non motorized and land and water conservation funding. Public access to the world’s largest continuous dinosaur trackway has been permanently secured by the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest with the purchase of three mining claims parcels totaling 27 acres near Ouray.

The federal Bureau of Land Management has released its long-awaited final Public Lands Rule that aims to reconcile a perceived imbalance between mineral extraction and habitat conservation. Mark Richardson reports.

