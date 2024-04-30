KVNF Regional Newscast: April 30, 2024

Celebrations for Cinco DeMayo are gearing up for the City of Delta. I recently spoke with Casey Dukeman, Public Information Officer, on the event coming up this Friday Night. The interview is in the last section of the news cast.

TOP STORY: Senator John Hickenlooper flanked by former state senator Don Corum held a listening session in Naturita last Friday regarding the proposed Dolores National Monument. According to reports from the Montrose Daily Press, the majority of attendees opposed further protections for the area stating concerns over water rights, recreation and future mining. A number of conservation organizations in the region want to establish roughly 400,000 acres of public land near the river as the Dolores Canyons National Monument.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing US Highway 50 through the town of Olathe starting on Monday, May 6. The project zone will span over ten miles on US 50 including the US 50 Business Loop and three adjacent US 50 frontage roads. The project is part of CDOT’s 10-year plan for improvements in Delta and Montrose counties.

During construction, one through-lane of traffic will remain open on US 50 in both directions at all times with minimal expected delays. Working hours will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with no anticipated weekend or overnight construction. Work is expected to be completed by September.

The city of Ouray is conducting an internal investigation of its police department, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The complaint filed by former evidence technician Jessica Tice, comes seven months after she raised issues with the department in her resignation letter. The complaint alleges police misconduct, including violation of state law, not following department policies and unprofessional behavior. Among the numerous allegations, Tice claims that Sgt. Gary Ray told a suspect in a criminal investigation to delete evidence.. “to keep you out of trouble later.” Tice worked for the department for two years.

Delta Montrose Electric Association will be holding elections for the board of directors, KVNF’s Brody Wilson has the details.