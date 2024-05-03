KVNF Regional Newscast: May 3, 2024

FARM FRIDAY: On today's Farm Friday, Lisa Young speaks with Sammie Alteri of Valley Food Partnership and the Manager of the Montrose Farmers Market. Alteri talks about the new Western Slope Farmers Market Regional Passport.

TOP STORY: The Cedaredge Planning and Zoning Commission has once again postponed a decision on Back Nine Equity, LLC’s 421-home major subdivision on the Cedaredge Golf Course, reports the Delta County Independent. The delay came at the recommendation of staff, who asked for time to formulate approximately 14 conditions for approval based on the planning commission’s input. Approved conditions by the commission would be recommended to the Cedaredge Board of Trustees for approval. If the trustees approve the application with the proposed conditions, the developers would be allowed to proceed to the preliminary planning phase as long as they meet the conditions. The Cedaredge Planning and Zoning Commission will meet again at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

Gunnison County announced Tuesday afternoon that the Lake City - County Road 26 will be open four times a day each way beginning today. Westbound travel will be open at 6:30 am; Noon; 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm. Eastbound travel will be open at 7:30 am; 1:00 pm; 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm. The Lake City cut off is open to local travel and no travel along this alternative route is allowed outside of these times. No commercial vehicles weighing more than 16,000 GVWR or trailers are permitted on the alternative route.

KVNF’s Brody Wilson shares details on the new Montrose Regional Health Ambulatory Care center.