KVNF Regional Newscast: May 15, 2024

The rain held off last Friday as community members gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of the North Fork Miner’s Trail in Hotchkiss. Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz spearheaded the project and the groundbreaking ceremony.

Other speakers included Delta County Schools Assistant Superintendent - Kurt Clay, Jess Finnigan, Executive Director for The Nature Connection - Jess Finnigan; Public Information Officer for Delta County Lindsay Mitchell and Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes.

The closure of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison has one young Lake City couple rethinking their birth plan. Daniella Robinson and Miguel Garcia are expecting their first child in August but the highway shutdown means they can't easily access Montrose for doctor appointments, family visits, groceries, or birth at the hospital. They also work full time during the week.

Garcia, a local contractor, doesn't get paid if he misses work. He says they can't afford for him to take much time off and catching the limited windows the bypass is open is challenging. The cutoff is open four times a day and guided by a pilot car. What once was a half-day trip to Montrose from Lake City for them now could take all day. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano brings us an interview with the expectant parents.

