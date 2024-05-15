© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 15, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published May 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Stakeholders put their shovels in the dirt for the North Fork Miner's Trail Groundbreaking - May 10, 2024
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Stakeholders put their shovels in the dirt for the North Fork Miner's Trail Groundbreaking - May 10, 2024

The rain held off last Friday as community members gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of the North Fork Miner’s Trail in Hotchkiss. Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz spearheaded the project and the groundbreaking ceremony.

Other speakers included Delta County Schools Assistant Superintendent - Kurt Clay, Jess Finnigan, Executive Director for The Nature Connection - Jess Finnigan; Public Information Officer for Delta County Lindsay Mitchell and Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes.

The closure of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison has one young Lake City couple rethinking their birth plan. Daniella Robinson and Miguel Garcia are expecting their first child in August but the highway shutdown means they can't easily access Montrose for doctor appointments, family visits, groceries, or birth at the hospital. They also work full time during the week.

Garcia, a local contractor, doesn't get paid if he misses work. He says they can't afford for him to take much time off and catching the limited windows the bypass is open is challenging. The cutoff is open four times a day and guided by a pilot car. What once was a half-day trip to Montrose from Lake City for them now could take all day. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano brings us an interview with the expectant parents.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast North Fork Miner's TrailUS 50 bridge closure between Montrose and Gunnison
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young