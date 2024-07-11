KVNF Regional Newscast: July 11, 2024

FEATURE: One week ago today, our nation celebrated 248 years of independence and democracy. To honor our nation, the City of Delta hosted its second annual 4ht of July Western Sky Balloon Festival at Confluence Park. One balloon stood head and shoulders above the rest. The 105 foot tall Elvis Tribute Balloon piloted by Debby Young of Albuquerque, New Mexico caught the attention of 'balloon lovers' of all ages.

TOP STORY: A new survey indicates strong support for nuclear power in northwest Colorado, reports the Daily Sentinel. Officials are seeking alternatives to replace jobs and tax revenues lost from the planned closure of the coal-fired Craig Station power plant. The survey conducted by the Northwest Colorado Energy Initiative, found that nearly 61% of residents in Moffat, Routt, and Rio Blanco counties strongly favor nuclear energy, with a combined 88.6% either strongly or somewhat favoring its use.

Dr. Nathan Perry, a Colorado Mesa University economics professor, noted that Craig’s energy infrastructure could accommodate a small nuclear reactor. The survey, completed by 425 respondents, also highlighted that Northwest Colorado residents are more knowledgeable about nuclear energy compared to the general U.S. public.

The Delta County branch of Restore the Balance, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing extremism in politics, will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 pm Tuesday July 16 at the Orchard City Town Hall. The night will include a presentation by Teri Stephenson, Delta County Clerk explaining the ballot process.

SPOT: During the month of July The Paradise Theater in Paonia is hosting Artists In Residence, sponsored by Wisehart Springs Inn. This week they host Writer and Performer Nadia Manzoor and Director and Producer Tara Elliott. KVNF’s Taya Jae sat down with these artists to learn more about their upcoming show.