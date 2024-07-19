© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 19, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published July 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Montrose Mayor J. David Reed addresses audience members following public comment
City of Montrose (video clip)
/
KVNF
Montrose Mayor J. David Reed addresses audience members following public comment

FEATURE: In an unusual move, Montrose Mayor J. David Reed addressed the audience following public comments during a recent city council meeting. Reed’s prepared statement came on the heels of continued calls for the City to declare itself as a non sanctuary city.

The mayor and council members by rule typically do not make comments or engage the audience during or after public comments. However, Reed, seemingly weary of the discussion that continues months after the city reversed an earlier decision to call itself a non sanctuary city, made an exception.

The Cedaredge Board of Trustees held a five-hour meeting last week, covering a multitude of topics, including Back Nine Equity, LLC's Mesa Point subdivision proposal, reports the Delta County Independent. Trustees reviewed design and financial logistics in detail, however, they once again postponed a final decision.

Deltarado Days is this weekend. Most events take place on Saturday at Cleland Park. Tonight will feature a movie in the park before Saturday's festivities bring in the main attractions.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Town of CedaredgeMontrose City CouncilKVNF's Farm Friday
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young