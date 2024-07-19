KVNF Regional Newscast: July 19, 2024

FEATURE: In an unusual move, Montrose Mayor J. David Reed addressed the audience following public comments during a recent city council meeting. Reed’s prepared statement came on the heels of continued calls for the City to declare itself as a non sanctuary city.

The mayor and council members by rule typically do not make comments or engage the audience during or after public comments. However, Reed, seemingly weary of the discussion that continues months after the city reversed an earlier decision to call itself a non sanctuary city, made an exception.

The Cedaredge Board of Trustees held a five-hour meeting last week, covering a multitude of topics, including Back Nine Equity, LLC's Mesa Point subdivision proposal, reports the Delta County Independent. Trustees reviewed design and financial logistics in detail, however, they once again postponed a final decision.

Deltarado Days is this weekend. Most events take place on Saturday at Cleland Park. Tonight will feature a movie in the park before Saturday's festivities bring in the main attractions.

