KVNF Regional Newscast: July 24, 2024

FEATURE: A Colorado doctor is heading to the Olympics. Dr. Gloria Beim will be the head team physician for Team USA at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. This will be her fourth time at the games working as a medical provider. She's also served at four Paralympics. Beim is an orthopedic surgeon in the Gunnison Valley. She has practices in Gunnison, Crested Butte, and Telluride. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano speaks to Beim about her experiences at previous Olympic Games and the upcoming games in Paris.

Smoke from wildfires in Oregon, Washington, and Canada is moving over the northern and central areas of the U.S., including much of Colorado. Meteorologists and public health officials say get ready because it’s going to stick around for a few days. While we are experiencing increasing smoke on the Western Slope, most of the smoke is hitting the Front Range creating air advisories.

Democrats across the country are coalescing behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s new presidential nominee. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods spoke to a University of Colorado election law scholar about Harris’ appeal in Colorado. He says, Colorado is considered safely Democratic and far from a battle ground state for Harris.

Republicans had a lot to say about immigrants last week, but not all of it holds up to scrutiny. Eric Galatas reports on some messages about immigrants that don't stand up to scrutiny, according to leading immigrant experts.

Galatas speaks with Nancy Foner, professor, CUNY Hunter College; David Becker, executive director, The Center for Election Innovation & Research; and Pia Orrenius vice president and senior economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, on the facts surrounding the immigration issue and crime.