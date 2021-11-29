Colorado Democrats

-
This week, KVNF's Gavin Dahl asked two Democrats, Representative Barbara McLachlan who lives in Durango, and Ian Silverii the executive director of…
Interior Secretary comments on record wildfire season in WestDespite early snowfall, drought lingers in Colorado River BasinState Democrats voice thoughts…
Victims identified in Hotchkiss deaths; circumstances still unclearCommittee votes for stronger restrictions on vehicle emissions in stateCapitol Coverage…
Democrats send Jason Crow to Washington, help swing HouseRegion 10 pilot program offers prescription drug awareness campaignState voters deny measures to…
Democratic Party leaders talk health care in Colorado bus tourSenator Michael Bennet introduces bill to help coal counties recoverCommerce City…
Bernie Sanders will be assured the majority of Colorado's delegates at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Hillary Clinton though,...
Hillary Clinton's wins on Mega Tuesday in Ohio, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina and a virtual tie in Missouri, have moved her closer to securing the...
Voters in 12 states either went to the polls or caucused on Super Tuesday. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won Colorado's Democratic caucuses. He also...
Two Republican sponsored bills that would require a photo ID for same-day voter registration get their first hearing at the state capitol Wednesday. In…
As the 2014 legislative session opened Wednesday, newly elected state Senate President Morgan Carroll (D-Aurora) – the second woman to hold the position...