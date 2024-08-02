KVNF Regional Newscast: August 2, 2024
On today's KVNF Regional Newscast Senior Reporter Lisa Young attends a morning briefing on the Currant Creek Fire burning east of Cedaredge. On KVNF Farm Friday Lisa takes listeners to the Delta County Fair for a sneak peak into earlier this week and she reports on the upcoming Junior Livestock Sale on Saturday.