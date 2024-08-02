© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 2, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published August 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Currant Creek Fire Map for 8/1/2024
1 of 6  — FireMap.jpg
Currant Creek Fire Map for 8/1/2024
Lisa Young / KVNF
Morning briefing for Currant Creek Fire 8/1/2024
2 of 6  — CurrantFireBriefing08012024 (1).jpg
Morning briefing for Currant Creek Fire 8/1/2024
Lisa Young / KVNF
Currant Creek Fire
3 of 6  — CurrantCreekFireSite.JPG
Currant Creek Fire
Nikki Carpenter / KVNF
Cristen Chermak - Heritage Hall Superintendent
4 of 6  — CristenChermak.jpg
Cristen Chermak - Heritage Hall Superintendent
Lisa Young / KVNF
Dr. Jennifer Craig - Delta County Fair Board President
5 of 6  — JenniferCraig.jpg
Dr. Jennifer Craig - Delta County Fair Board President
KVNF
Delta County Fair Livestock Barn
6 of 6  — DeltaCountyFairBarns.jpg
Delta County Fair Livestock Barn
Lisa Young / KVNF

On today's KVNF Regional Newscast Senior Reporter Lisa Young attends a morning briefing on the Currant Creek Fire burning east of Cedaredge. On KVNF Farm Friday Lisa takes listeners to the Delta County Fair for a sneak peak into earlier this week and she reports on the upcoming Junior Livestock Sale on Saturday.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
