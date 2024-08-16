KVNF Regional Newscast: August 16, 2024

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday: The United State Department of Agriculture is doling out direct payments to minority ag producers that the government had previously discriminated against. Eric Galatas, Colorado News Connection, reports that some advocates are hoping for improvements in the program.

Also, The USDA's Farm Service Agency's Farm Loan Programs are making changes designed to improve borrower financial flexibility. USDA's Rod Bain looks at these proposed changes on today's “Agriculture USA”.

TOP STORIES: Ouray County officials ratified an emergency disaster declaration on Wednesday due to significant rainfall over the past two weeks. The moisture brought flooding and damage to roads and infrastructure. According to a press release, affected areas include County Road 17, an important emergency evacuation route northbound from Ouray towards Ridgway; County Road 23 experienced mudslides and rockslides while debris was removed from Amphitheater and County Road 361. The City of Ouray experienced damage at Bridal Veil Bridge, Fedel Court, Skyrocket and Oak Creek. The Town of Ridgway suffered damage at their headgates which feed into the reservoir.

Rocky Mountain Steel, based in Olathe is now 100% employee owned. The company transitioned to a 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan in June with support from the Employee Ownership Office. Owners Bernie Lorimor and Tim Warner chose to sell the company to their employees as a way to pass its legacy on to the people who helped build it. Rocky Mountain Steel founded in 1997,is a leader in steel fabrication and construction. The company employs 30 persons.