KVNF Regional Newscast: August 23, 2024

FEATURE: Montrose County School Board members will vote next Tuesday August 27, 2024 on whether to place a bond measure on the November ballot to fund a new high school in Montrose.

If placed on the November ballot and approved by voters within the RE-1J school district, the bond just under $200 million will replace the old high school while adding a number of improvements to the campus. According to documents on the school's website, the estimated tax impact is 8 to $10 per month per $100,000 of a home's actual value.

TOP STORY: Governor Jared Polis spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday night. Much of his speech criticized Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance for their conservative stances on reproductive healthcare. Polis also referenced Project 2025, a presidential policy plan put together by the conservative Heritage Foundation and former Trump administration officials that calls for a nationwide abortion ban.

Some reporting claims that Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025 in recent months. Colorado’s Governor also praised Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in his speech. Polis and Harris’ running mate Minnesota governor Tim Walz served in Congress together.

Wholesale power provider Guzman Energy recently transferred ownership of the 200,000+ megawatt hour solar farm east of Delta to Alluvial Power. According to Delta Montrose Electric Association, the new owners held a groundbreaking ceremony last month on the Garnet Mesa Project which is estimated to supply power to over 18,000 homes per year. In addition to helping DMEA reach 20 percent local power generation, the ‘agrivoltaic’ project provides over 200 acres of irrigated land capable of supporting up to 600 sheep.

Damages from recent storms in Ouray County estimated at $3.5 million dollars are expected to soar, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. State and local emergency management continue to assess the impact from widespread flooding and mudslides. County Commissioners have extended the county wide disaster declaration until October 1st. The complete story can be found at ouraynews.com

On Today's KVNF Farm Friday, we hear form reporter Rod Bain on USDA’s Farm Service Agency 's acreage enrollment numbers for the various Conservation Reserve Program offerings.

Also, this weekend is the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival. In its 34th year, the annual event takes place tomorrow from 10 am “till the cows come home.” This year’s corny celebration takes place at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. Music, vendors and a Hero 5k walk honoring Cortez fallen officer Mike Moran starts at 9 am. Admission to the festival is free.

