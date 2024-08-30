KVNF Regional Newscast: August 30 , 2024

FEATURE: On today’s Farm Friday a delegation of three Republican Congressional members held a listening session in Delta County on Wednesday. Leading the delegation was Texas Congressman Pete Sessions who serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Congresswomen Lauren Boebert, representing Colorado's Third Congressional District, and Congressman Jim Baird from Indiana also presented during the three hour session.

On Saturday October 8th the Nature Connection will host the first ever Trail Marathon held in the Paonia Ranger District. KVNF’s Taya Jae sat down with the Nature Connections Director of Development and Partnerships Ben Graves to find out more.