© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 30 , 2024

By Lisa Young
Published August 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Congresswomen Lauren Boebert is flanked by Texas Congressman Pete Sessions and Indiana Congressman Jim Baird. The three Republican lawmakers held a listening session in Delta , County
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Congresswomen Lauren Boebert is flanked by Texas Congressman Pete Sessions and Indiana Congressman Jim Baird. The three Republican lawmakers held a listening session in Delta , County

FEATURE: On today’s Farm Friday a delegation of three Republican Congressional members held a listening session in Delta County on Wednesday. Leading the delegation was Texas Congressman Pete Sessions who serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Congresswomen Lauren Boebert, representing Colorado's Third Congressional District, and Congressman Jim Baird from Indiana also presented during the three hour session.

On Saturday October 8th the Nature Connection will host the first ever Trail Marathon held in the Paonia Ranger District. KVNF’s Taya Jae sat down with the Nature Connections Director of Development and Partnerships Ben Graves to find out more.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm FridayThe Nature Connection
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young