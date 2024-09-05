KVNF Regional Newscast: September 5 , 2024

FEATURE: Western Slope Conservation Center executive director Hannah Stevens joins KVNF for a discussion on their most recent conservation efforts. Beyond 2024’s building durable conservation solutions panel discussion takes place this Saturday September 7th at 5:30 PM at Blue Sage Center for the Arts with a reception to follow.

Delta County Commissioners held another conversation on placing a stop sign at the intersection of 1250 Road and G50 Road due to increasing traffic on the two-lane road. The road has become an overused shortcut off of Hwy 50.

Commissioner Don Suppes expressed concern with placing a new stop sign. Commissioner Wendell Koontz stated that the county needs to slow traffic down with some cars clocked at 100 miles per hour. Suppes requested the county have a combined effort including Sawmill Mesa Road. No action on the stop sign was taken.

New name changes may be coming for some mesa in the Palisade area and the Colorado GOP continues to face a leadership crisis after a controversial party meeting this weekend. The National Republican Party may step in to resolve the dispute.