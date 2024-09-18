© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 18, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published September 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
HopeWest Gala "Night on the Nile" netted nearly $87,000 for the non-profit
HopeWest
/
KVNF
HopeWest Gala "Night on the Nile" netted nearly $87,000 for the non-profit

TOP STORIES: The HopeWest Gala returned to Delta for the first time in five years. The fundraising event held earlier this month netted nearly $87,000 to support the programs of HopeWest for patients and families in Delta County. This year’s theme was “Night on the Nile.”

Cedaredge Board of Trustees looks to opt out of state’s firearm prohibition in ‘sensitive spaces’ reports the Delta County Independent. Five of the six trustees present said they wanted to opt out of the bill, with Trustee Cordell Chapman was the only hold out. Town Attorney Bo Nerlin said staff would prepare an ordinance opting out of the SB 24-131 and continuing to allow lawful open and concealed carrying in town buildings.

Fire mitigation efforts will resume on Paonia’s Cedar Hill property starting October 28 . The work is expected to continue through Thanksgiving. The project led by the Western Colorado Conservation Corps aims to reduce fire risk to both the town and essential infrastructure, such as the cellular communication tower located at the summit of Cedar Hill.

KVNF's Taya Jae tells us about Paonia Books regular author readings and writing classes, taught by local and visiting writers. On Saturday September 22nd they will host Karen Auvenin for a workshop.

FEATURE: Vending machines selling ammunition will come to our region beginning this month. This, just before Las Vegas marks the 7th anniversary of the worst mass shooting in US history. The Mountain West News Bureau's Yvette Fernandez reports many in the city are still dealing with the trauma from that tragedy.

KVNF Regional Newscast HopeWestCedaredge Town TrusteesColorado Gun Laws
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
