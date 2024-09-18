KVNF Regional Newscast: September 18, 2024

TOP STORIES: The HopeWest Gala returned to Delta for the first time in five years. The fundraising event held earlier this month netted nearly $87,000 to support the programs of HopeWest for patients and families in Delta County. This year’s theme was “Night on the Nile.”

Cedaredge Board of Trustees looks to opt out of state’s firearm prohibition in ‘sensitive spaces’ reports the Delta County Independent. Five of the six trustees present said they wanted to opt out of the bill, with Trustee Cordell Chapman was the only hold out. Town Attorney Bo Nerlin said staff would prepare an ordinance opting out of the SB 24-131 and continuing to allow lawful open and concealed carrying in town buildings.

Fire mitigation efforts will resume on Paonia’s Cedar Hill property starting October 28 . The work is expected to continue through Thanksgiving. The project led by the Western Colorado Conservation Corps aims to reduce fire risk to both the town and essential infrastructure, such as the cellular communication tower located at the summit of Cedar Hill.

KVNF's Taya Jae tells us about Paonia Books regular author readings and writing classes, taught by local and visiting writers. On Saturday September 22nd they will host Karen Auvenin for a workshop.

FEATURE: Vending machines selling ammunition will come to our region beginning this month. This, just before Las Vegas marks the 7th anniversary of the worst mass shooting in US history. The Mountain West News Bureau's Yvette Fernandez reports many in the city are still dealing with the trauma from that tragedy.

