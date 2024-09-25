KVNF Regional Newscast: September 25, 2024

FEATURE: Continued coverage on the Club 20 Third Congressional District debate between Republican Jeff Hurd and Democrat Adam Frisch. The hour-long debate touched on topics including the economy, water, energy, immigration policy and abortion.

TOP STORY: District Attorney Seth Ryan is resigning his position, effective October 31st reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The Republican incumbent, was running unopposed for his second term in the upcoming November 5th General Election.

According to the Ouray newspaper, Ryan cited a toll on his physical and mental health as well as a lack of resources and difficulties in attracting and retaining qualified attorneys in the Seventh Judicial District which covers Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel, Gunnison, and Hinsdale counties.

Ryan specifically mentioned the pandemic and the ""political aftermath of current events"" as reasons for resigning. "Over the past four years, the District Attorney's Office has had an average attorney turnover rate of 32% per year, with a turnover rate of 56% this year," stated Ryan who served as district attorney for 17 years.

By statute, the Governor Jared Polis will appoint his replacement until the next general election. You can find this story at ouraynews.com.

IN MORE LOCAL NEWS: KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on the alleged source of the Bucktail fire that burned near Nucla earlier this summer and Norwood public schools has decided to pursue a bond this fall to rebuild the community's school at a new location.