NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast: October 3, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published October 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Lisa Young
FEATURE: The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley hosted a candidate forum for Delta County Commissioner race last weekend. Craig Fuller, running unopposed for District 2, and incumbent Republican Commissioner Wendell Koontz and challenger Independent Niko Woolf running for District 3 were present for the one hour forum.

Colorado's Senators have introduced a new land conservation bill that could have big impacts on the KVNF listening area AND there's a new bill making its way through Colorado's legislature that proposes to make cleaning up abandoned mines easier. KVNF's Brody Wilson has both stories.

Lisa Young
