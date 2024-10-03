KVNF Regional Newscast: October 3, 2024

FEATURE: The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley hosted a candidate forum for Delta County Commissioner race last weekend. Craig Fuller, running unopposed for District 2, and incumbent Republican Commissioner Wendell Koontz and challenger Independent Niko Woolf running for District 3 were present for the one hour forum.

Colorado's Senators have introduced a new land conservation bill that could have big impacts on the KVNF listening area AND there's a new bill making its way through Colorado's legislature that proposes to make cleaning up abandoned mines easier. KVNF's Brody Wilson has both stories.

