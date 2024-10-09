KVNF Regional Newscast: October 9, 2024

FEATURE: Delta County has a new Director, Jacque Davis. KVNF caught up with the new director to talk about what public health is and the many services it provides including vital vaccinations.

BALLOT WEEK: All this week AND next week KVNF will air information on a number of measures on this year's ballot. Ballots will be mailed out state wide beginning Oct. 11th. Some counties will be mailing out ballots the week of Oct. 14th. Check with your county clerk and recorders office for more information.

Colorado voters will be deciding on 14 statewide ballot measures this November. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods about three of them including Amendment 79 which deals with abortion rights in the state constitution.