NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 9, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published October 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
FEATURE: Delta County has a new Director, Jacque Davis. KVNF caught up with the new director to talk about what public health is and the many services it provides including vital vaccinations.

BALLOT WEEK: All this week AND next week KVNF will air information on a number of measures on this year's ballot. Ballots will be mailed out state wide beginning Oct. 11th. Some counties will be mailing out ballots the week of Oct. 14th. Check with your county clerk and recorders office for more information.

Colorado voters will be deciding on 14 statewide ballot measures this November. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods about three of them including Amendment 79 which deals with abortion rights in the state constitution.

KVNF Regional Newscast Jacque Davis - Director Delta Health DepartmentDelta County Public Health Departmentballot measures
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
