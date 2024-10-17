KVNF Regional Newscast: October 17, 2024

FEATURE: Colorado voters will be deciding on more than a dozen statewide ballot measures this November. One is related to sports betting and another is a constitutional amendment about school choice. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods about Amendment 80.

TOP STORIES: Some good news for commuters and travelers. The U.S. 50 Middle Bridge is now open 24 hours a day. CDOT opened the bridge yesterday. The travel pattern remains single-lane, alternating, led by pilot vehicles. Motorists should still plan on a delay as they queue for their turn.

Final construction activities will continue during overnight hours, from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., and late-night travelers can expect longer wait times, similar to what they have been encountering at the Lake Fork Bridge. The remaining construction activity will prepare the bridge for normal, two-way traffic, with both lanes open, ahead of winter.

Traffic over the Middle Bridge will continue to be piloted in one direction at a time, and heavier vehicles – including semi trucks, charter buses and class A motorhomes – will be released one at a time over the bridge while the temporary work deck is removed from below the structure. For this reason, anyone traveling over the Middle Bridge should continue to plan for delays. Opening the bridge to all vehicles will bring an end to pilot car operations on County Road 26. This road will remain open for travel and can continue to be used as a local altern

Montrose County Coroner’s Office has identified a man missing since September as 30 year old Jose Cruz Moreno-Rocha. His body was found in the 71000 block of Buckhorn Road on Oct. 9. Moreno-Rocha was last seen Sept. 17. The case is under investigation by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner’s office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney’s Office.

Crawford Board of Trustees chose not to renew Town Administrator Cally Gallegos' contract, reports the Delta County Independent. The board did unanimously agree to extend her contract through Dec. 31. Gallego's annual salary is $75,000, which includes a $12,000 raise for taking on administrator duties in addition to her clerk role. Three Trustees C voted against renewing the contract. However, there is a possibility that Gallegos’ contract will be re-worked by the board.

The Food Bank of the Rockies has new distribution times in Delta. The Delta Mobile Pantry food distribution will occur in Confluence Park every third Wednesday from 1 pm to 3 pm. You can find other mobile pantry and hunger relief partner locations and schedules at https://www.foodbankrockies.org/

Sweet or sour? This year’s second annual Pickle Fest will take place this Saturday in Paonia at Apple Valley Park. The one day event is sponsored by The North Fork Recreation District and The Learning Council.

KVNF will host a statewide call-in show at 6pm next Tuesday night on Proposition 131- Ranked Choice voting. Be sure to tune in and ask your questions during the the live show. If you’d like to send in your comments or questions early…you can… at news@kvnf.org.

