KVNF Regional Newscast: November 5, 2024

FEATURE: KVNF staff members recently took a road trip to the Four Corners region to participate in the annual Rocky Mountain Community Radio Conference.

TOP STORIES: Colorado’s rush to update all voting machine passwords and verify security ahead of next week’s election has been completed, reports the Denver Post. Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday morning that teams of deputized state employees including 22 cybersecurity staffers and eight Secretary of State officials, went to county clerk offices to shore up security around following a leak of partial passwords. The governor reassured voters that “their vote will be counted fairly and accurately.” The breach of partial passwords was discovered on Oct.24 by the Secretary of State's office. The Governors office says the won’t affect how ballots are counted.

Delta County’s Habitat for Humanity is transitioning to the Delta County Fuller Center for Housing. According to a recent press release the organization which has served Delta County for 30 years has decided to part ways with the International Habitat for Humanity due to “major changes in operational philosophy at Habitat.” The new organization in Delta, plans to become more “ faith-driven and Christ-centered.” Board Chair Kami Collins says, “The Fuller model allows [the organization to be] more flexibility, and to serve the community in ways [they] couldn’t before.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Colorado Highway 82 Independence Pass, between Aspen and Leadville, for the winter season. CDOT originally closed the pass temporarily on Monday, Oct. 28, due to safety concerns surrounding winter weather conditions, but then extended the closure into the regular seasonal closure due to road damage from a recent rockfall near Mile Point 50 that required repairs and expected ongoing winter conditions.

During the seasonal closure, motorists can reach Aspen from the Denver Metro Area via westbound Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then south on CO 82 to Aspen.

