KVNF Regional Newscast: November 18, 2024
Dr. Michelle Reed (center) cuts the ribbon to celebrate the Grand Opening of Delta Health's new Cedaredge Family Medicine Clinic
Lisa Young / KVNF
Cedaredge Family Medicine Clinic at 255 Grand Mesa Drive
Lisa Young / KVNF
Jonathan Cohee, Delta Health CEO
Lisa Young / KVNF
Cedaredge Family Medicine Clinic at 255 Grand Mesa Drive opened November 11, 2024
Lisa Young / KVNF
TOP STORY: Delta Health held a standing room only ribbon cutting last week to celebrate the opening of its Cedaredge Family Medicine Clinic at 255 Grand Mesa Drive. Delta County’s main healthcare provider purchased the clinic from retiring physician Dr. Terry Wade, who served over 2,000 patients in the span of 30 years.
FEATURE: KVNF'S Brody Wilson interviews Montrose County School Superintendent about the failed bond measure to build a news high school in Montrose.