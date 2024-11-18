KVNF Regional Newscast: November 18, 2024

TOP STORY: Delta Health held a standing room only ribbon cutting last week to celebrate the opening of its Cedaredge Family Medicine Clinic at 255 Grand Mesa Drive. Delta County’s main healthcare provider purchased the clinic from retiring physician Dr. Terry Wade, who served over 2,000 patients in the span of 30 years.

FEATURE: KVNF'S Brody Wilson interviews Montrose County School Superintendent about the failed bond measure to build a news high school in Montrose.