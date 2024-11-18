© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 18, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published November 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Dr. Michelle Reed (center) cuts the ribbon to celebrate the Grand Opening of Delta Health's new Cedaredge Family Medicine Clinic
Lisa Young / KVNF
Cedaredge Family Medicine Clinic at 255 Grand Mesa Drive
Lisa Young / KVNF
Jonathan Cohee, Delta Health CEO
Lisa Young / KVNF
Cedaredge Family Medicine Clinic at 255 Grand Mesa Drive opened November 11, 2024
Lisa Young / KVNF

TOP STORY: Delta Health held a standing room only ribbon cutting last week to celebrate the opening of its Cedaredge Family Medicine Clinic at 255 Grand Mesa Drive. Delta County’s main healthcare provider purchased the clinic from retiring physician Dr. Terry Wade, who served over 2,000 patients in the span of 30 years.

FEATURE: KVNF'S Brody Wilson interviews Montrose County School Superintendent about the failed bond measure to build a news high school in Montrose.

KVNF Regional Newscast Delta HealthMontrose County School District
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
