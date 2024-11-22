KVNF Regional Newscast: November 22, 2024

FEATURE : On today’s KVNF FARM FRIDAY, west slope water users and interested folks attended a one day event on regional river basins held in Montrose last week. This year’s 6th Annual West Slope Water Summit held in Montrose last week featured informative discussions on both the Uncompahgre River Basin and the larger Colorado River System. Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen led the day-long event.

TOP STORIES: The US Highway 50 middle bridge over Blue Mesa fully reopened this week. Colorado's Senators are reaching out to the federal Department of Transportation for support with the costs. KVNF's Brody Wilson reports.

In post election news, Colorado was one of the few states in the 2024 election that did not shift Republican. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports, that’s because of the state’s particular demographics.

The Western Slope Conservation Center will host a panel discussion on the importance of winter wildlife habitat. The discussion will take place at 5:00 pm Monday, November 25th at the Paonia Public Library Community Room.