KVNF Regional Newscast: December 4 , 2024

FEATURE: According to this year's World Happiness Report, the U.S.A fell to 23rd in the world, down from 15th place in 2023. The report says the decline is at least partly due to Younger Americans - those under 30 - feeling worse about their lives. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U's Shelley Schlender spoke with Neuro-psychologist June Gruber who teaches a course on happiness at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

TOP STORY: Delta Police Officers successfully apprehended a kidnapping suspect over the weekend. According to a department press release, Police officers were notified of a vehicle heading southbound on Highway 50 toward Delta County wanted in connection to an alleged kidnapping that originated in the City of Delta.

Deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect near the intersection of Highway 50 and G50 Road traveling at a high rate of speed. Delta Police and Delta County Deputies followed the suspect to the area of Trap Club Road, where the suspect abandoned the vehicle, and a ground search ensued. A Delta County Alert was issued for residents within the area to stay inside. Colorado State Patrol provided air support, in addition to the deployment of K9 Raico tracking the suspect on the ground. The suspect was apprehended after a brief standoff with law enforcement, and Delta County Alerts lifted the stay inside order.

The suspect, Daryle Herger was arrested with multiple charges pending including: 2nd Degree Kidnapping, 1st Degree Burglary, Obstruction of Telephone Service, and Domestic Violence. Herger also faces charges from the Sheriff’s Office charges including Vehicular Eluding, Driving After Revocation, Reckless Driving, Speeding 25-39 Over Limit. Herger is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The case remains active, with an ongoing investigation.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports on how Conservative policy document Project 2025 outlines plans for the second Trump presidency, reshaping many federal agencies and consolidating executive power. The plan indicates that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA could see some pretty major cuts.