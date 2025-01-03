KVNF Regional Newscast: January 3, 2025

TOP STORY: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Governor of the State of Colorado in the 2026 election. Weiser was elected Attorney General in 2018 and reelected in 2022. Among his past accomplishments, Weiser was selected as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Justice Department's Antitrust Division during the Obama Administration.

POLITICS: While the recent passing of President Jimmy Carter brought an outpouring of love and support, one Colorado State Representative took to X to celebrate the death of the 39th President of the United States. House District 54 Rep. Matt Soper, said on the social media platform, formally known as Twitter that he opened a bottle of Champagne to celebrate Carter's passing. Soper referred to Carter as a ‘despot’ and thanked God for calling him home. Soper’s post on X was quickly removed by Republican lawmakers who later offered an apology on his Facebook page calling his own actions “tasteless, heartless.”

LOCAL NEWS: Delta and Hotchkiss's police departments were among several statewide recipients of Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice’s “Strength in Community: Stronger Together” initiative. The Delta Police Department received just over $189,000 for the and the Hotchkiss Police Department is the recipient of just over $46,000 for the "Town of Hotchkiss Safer Streets Initiative."

STATE NEWS: More than a dozen new laws in Colorado from restrictions on texting while driving to car-seat age limits and new caps on medical malpractice lawsuits will go into effect this year. Nineteen laws that passed in 2024 went into full or partial effect on Jan. The new 2025 laws range from testing accommodations in licensing exams for Coloradans with disabilities to penalties for companies that violate the state’s child-labor laws.

KVNF FARM FRIDAY :USDA’s Gary Crawford reports on what some say is an epidemic of pet obesity and what we pet owners can do about it.

