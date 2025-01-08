KVNF Regional Newscast: January 8, 2025

TOP STORY: Delta County and Montrose County Sheriff’s Offices executed a search warrant in connection with three cows shot on 25 Mesa Road. The search warrant, obtained by Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, for 415 Dodge Street in Delta was conducted to collect evidence related to the shooting which took place on December 29, 2024.

Investigators began receiving numerous tips from the public after news of the cattle being shot was made public. Information obtained from the public led to identifying two Delta residents: 19 year old Jevon Vigil and 20 year old Leeland Hernandez were arrested. The two were booked into the Montrose County Jail on a variety of criminal charges related to the shooting of the cattle. The public is asked to contact the Montrose County Sheriff's Office of information on the case. All charges are based upon probable cause and individuals arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law

LOCAL NEWS: A Montrose teacher at Colorado West Christian School is accused of unlawful electronic sexual communication and other offenses, reports the Montrose Daily Press. In a press release the Montrose Police Department named a 44 year old female teacher. The teacher is accused under two sections of the unlawful electric sexual communication statute: “persuade to meet” and “expose or touch.” The female teacher is also accused of conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence and of evidence tampering. All offenses are class-6 felonies; formal charges are due by Jan. 16. The arrest affidavit is sealed. More on this story can be found at montrosepress.com

The City of Montrose is currently conducting its annual Christmas tree pickup service through Thursday, January 20. Residents can schedule tree pickups from Jan. 6 to 9 by contacting the Public Works Office. Crews will conduct a street-by-street, city-wide sweep. Christmas trees must be placed behind the curb in front of residences. Trees will be mulched or donated to local farmers for animal feed. However artificial trees, as well as natural trees decorated with artificial snow, ornaments, or tinsel, will not be collected.

Delta Health is advising patients that phone calls related to ChartSpan are not a scam. The hospital in Delta has partnered with the organization to offer care coordination services to Medicare patients. ChartSpan provides patients access to healthcare professionals 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. The program is not automatic, and patients do not have to enroll. For more information, contact your Delta Health Primary Care Clinic.

The town of Olathe has a new Police Chief. Travis Thompson served as a corporal at the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. He was officially sworn in Dec. 16 as Olathe’s chief. Thompson replaces Frank Rodriguez, who resigned as chief a few months back to become Montrose County manager. According to the Montrose Daily Press, To be hired in Olathe, Thompson cleared rounds of essays, a formal interview and then several more interviews that were conducted in a single day.

AROUND THE REGION: KVNF’s Brody Wilson reports on how sandhill cranes seem to be content hanging out in our region.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports on how the Colorado Energy Office has released a new “microgrid roadmap” for 2025 and beyond.

Colorado News Connection's Eric Galatas shares how nearly 19-thousand people in Colorado are experiencing homelessness.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes remembers the Marshall Fire which destroyed over a thousand homes, caused over 600-million dollars in damage, and killed two people in the Boulder area three years ago.

