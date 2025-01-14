KVNF Regional Newscast: January 14, 2025

FEATURE: Cuts to the City of Delta's 2025 budget mean the potential for less arts and entertainment in the community. I recently spoke with Casey Dukeman, Delta’s Public Information Officer and Innovation Coordinator, about efforts to save the Robiduex Pickin series at Fort Uncompahgre.

LOCAL NEWS: KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on some major changes to down town Montrose. City leaders are gearing up for what they are calling the "Year of Main Street." Over nine million dollars will be spent to make the downtown more welcoming, accessible and vibrant.

The City of Delta will be raising utility rates this year. Specifically sewer rates are increasing by 4.8% and electric rates by 1.2%. Trash collection fees will be going up by 7.5% while water rates are jumping by 22%. Delta Municipal Light and Power Manager Adam Suppes told councilors that the 22% water increase is partially linked to the Project 7 expansion.

KVNF's Brody Wilson follows up on the latest news involving the attack on a Grand Junction television reporter last month. A 39 year-old man from Delta is accused of second degree assault.