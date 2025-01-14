© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 14, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published January 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
(Left to right) Ryan Dilts and Gabrielle Louise performing in Paonia.
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
FEATURE: Cuts to the City of Delta's 2025 budget mean the potential for less arts and entertainment in the community. I recently spoke with Casey Dukeman, Delta’s Public Information Officer and Innovation Coordinator, about efforts to save the Robiduex Pickin series at Fort Uncompahgre.

LOCAL NEWS: KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on some major changes to down town Montrose. City leaders are gearing up for what they are calling the "Year of Main Street." Over nine million dollars will be spent to make the downtown more welcoming, accessible and vibrant.

The City of Delta will be raising utility rates this year. Specifically sewer rates are increasing by 4.8% and electric rates by 1.2%. Trash collection fees will be going up by 7.5% while water rates are jumping by 22%. Delta Municipal Light and Power Manager Adam Suppes told councilors that the 22% water increase is partially linked to the Project 7 expansion.

KVNF's Brody Wilson follows up on the latest news involving the attack on a Grand Junction television reporter last month. A 39 year-old man from Delta is accused of second degree assault.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
