KVNF Regional Newscast: January 20, 2025

TOP STORY: Today marks the 39th observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January each year. King was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law and civil society. In honor of King, the Montrose Friends and Neighbors Collaborative will host a non-partisan interfaith celebration at Baldridge Hall, United Methodist Church in Montrose today at 2pm.

LOCAL NEWS: Scott Stoneburner, former police department supervisor in Mesa County, has been named the new building inspector for the Town of Hotchkiss during a recent meeting, reports the Delta County Independent. In addition to Stoneburner's appointment, Police Chief Scott Green told Councilors that his department will employ its new SMART trailer to track speeds and serve as message signage for the town.

The City of Grand Junction has completed work on the first phase of the Four Canyons Parkway, which is meant to better move traffic around Patterson Road and the Mesa Mall area, reports the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. The roadway features two driving lanes each way with a buffered bike lane on each side and a raised median in the middle. The name change to Four Canyons Parkway, previously F1/2 parkway, was the vision of Principal Planner Dave Thornton, who recently retired. The next phase of the project is set to begin in the next two to three months and finish in 2026.. The parkway is part of a $70 million bond measure passed in 2019 for transportation capacity improvements.

STATE NEWS: KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports that Colorado lawmakers face a new rule this year. They can no longer bring guns into the State Capitol, the ban is based on an honor system.

MENTAL HEALTH: Over the past decade, Mental Health Care has been brought to the forefront due to a public shift in perception. Through increased coverage about the importance of mental health, more and more Americans have leaned into taking care of their brain, and healing themselves in new ways. For KVNF Matt Horn spoke to one local mental health care provider about what she's doing to help teens in our area.

DOLORES CANYON UPDATE: KVNF's Brody Wilson reports, as president Biden's term winds down, conservationist hopes for a National Monument protecting lands around the Dolores River Canyon have faded. However a County Commissioner in Montrose County, long opposed to the idea of a National Monument, is taking steps to engage locals in a conversation around conservation.

SPECIAL REPORT: Colorado News Connection's Eric Galatas reports that a group of Colorado Caregivers are invited to carve out time to care for themselves in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

