KVNF Regional Newscast: January 21, 2025

FEATURE: For KVNF Marty Durlin reports on the People’s March in Paonia on Saturday. ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump. About one hundred people gathered in subfreezing temperatures in Paonia’s Town Park on Sunday, January 18th, joining thousands around the country to protest incoming President Donald Trump and his policies.

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose City Councilors voted unanimously to direct City of Montrose Police Department staff to apply for a Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) Co-Responder Program Grant. Deputy Police Chief Tim Cox said the grant request is for up to $301,000 and will be used to sustain the Behavioral Health Co-Responder program with Axis Health. Montrose law enforcement and a co-responder provide joint secondary response on calls for service where behavioral health is deemed a factor in the incident.

REGIONAL NEWS: In October, a group of survivors of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints fenced off National Forest land in southwest Colorado. Their actions triggered a backlash from the local community and accusations of an illegal land grab. As K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D's Clark Adomaitis reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, the so-called Free Land Holders are now being sued by the federal government.