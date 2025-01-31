KVNF Regional Newscast: January 31, 2025

FEATURE: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we feature an impromptu interview with Tomek Barc owner of Happy Hive Farmstead in Delta, County. Tomek and his young family were attending this year’s Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum held at the Montrose Pavilion last weekend. As part of our coverage on the Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum, KVNF will post interviews on our website under KVNF Stories, share stories during KVNF Farm Friday and upcoming Local Motion shows.

LOCAL NEWS: Seven education providers were awarded grants to test cell phone policies by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office this week. The grant will pay to develop and test innovative smartphone policies that support student learning and well-being. Among the recipients is Mesa County Valley School District 51 which launched its “More Social, Less Media” program this year. The West Slope school district will use the grant to develop curriculum resources on digital literacy and the impact of technology, reinforced through stakeholder engagement.

Colorado Farm and Food Alliance, located in Paonia, Colorado, recently announced that a North Fork Valley solar partnership is one of four teams to win a national $200,000 Community Power Accelerator Prize, through the U.S. The Department of Energy. The North Fork based team now advances to the third and final round, and a $150,000 prize, in this community solar competition sponsored by the DOE National Solar Energy Technologies Office.

There’s a new text scam in the area where the scammer is impersonating a pastor of a local church to solicit money for an upcoming event. An elderly female resident of Orchard City called the Delta County Sheriff’s Office to report she received a text from whom she believed to be a local pastor at the Methodist church requesting funds for an upcoming event. Officials say you should never respond to unsolicited texts, calls, or emails asking for money via prepaid gift cards or debit cards are NOT valid organizations or requests.

Delta County Commissioners agreed to re-issue its "request for quote" regarding the selection of the county's newspaper of record. The decision came during the January 21, 2025 meeting. Commissioners Lane, Koontz and Suppes had previously selected the High Country Shopper during the December 10,2024 meeting, however, new information came to light bringing the board re-issue the "request of quote" to the Delta County Independent and the High Country Shopper.