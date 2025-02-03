KVNF Regional Newscast: February 3, 2025

FEATURE: The Karuk Tribe has a centuries-long tradition of burning their land to keep it healthy. The practices are key inspiration for regular prescribed fire training on their ancestral territory. In the second part of Our Living Lands’ series on Indigenous-led fire, the Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse reports on the Karuk’s work to chart a path back to a more sustainable relationship with fire amid the wildfire crisis.

This story was produced for Our Living Lands, a collaboration of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, Native Public Media, and the Mountain West News Bureau.

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose County School District issued a statement on recent changes in federal immigration enforcement. The district noted that under federal and state law, every child has the right to an education, regardless of their immigration status. According to the statement released earlier this week MCSD does not share personal student information, such as addresses or phone numbers, unless required by law. If any government agency requests student information, we consult with our legal team to ensure compliance with all applicable laws before responding. The entire statement is available at montrosepress.com.

Approximately 100 people attended a public meeting in the West End at the Nucla Community Center Jan. 22, regarding the idea of a proposed national conservation area that could be established along the Dolores River, reports the San Miguel Basin Forum. Montrose County Commissioners Sue Hansen, Rick Dunlap and Scott Mijares were in attendance. Commissioner Hansen credited the grassroots ‘national conservation area’ working group for halting the proposed Dolores Canyon Monument designation. You can read more about the meeting at sanmiguelbasinforum.com.

Delta Health recently upgraded their phone systems for the primary care clinics, including West Elk Hotchkiss, Adult Primary Care and Delta Health Family Medicine. Delta Health anticipates a smooth transition, but if there are patients can call the main hospital line at 970-874-7681 where you will be connected to the appropriate department.

Ouray School District will contribute $100,000 toward the Cimarron Athletic Field project, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The $3.6 million project, located at Ridgway Secondary School, includes an eight-lane track and a soccer field, as well as field event spaces for jump competitions, pole vault, shot put and discus. You can find all the details at ouraynews.com.