KVNF Regional Newscast: February 10, 2025

FEATURE STORY: The North Fork Miner’s Trail in Hotchkiss took a giant leap forward last week with the placement of the pedestrian bridge over the North Fork of the Gunnison River on the east side of the Delta County Fairgrounds.

The new walking bridge sits just west and parallel to CDOT’s two lane vehicle bridge on HWY 92 and will provide safe passage over the river to the high school and recreational opportunities.

Dan Quiqley, Buckhorn Engineering out of Montrose, talked about the path and impressive bridge which set into place on Monday, February 3rd. Crews enjoyed an unusually warm day until afternoon clouds rolled in.

Wendell Koontz, Delta County District 3 Commissioner, said the project to place a pedestrian bridge over the river and provide a safe conduit between the town of Hotchkiss to North Fork High School and the Recreation District has been on the books for over 40 years. Commissioner Koontz, who led most of the project, was quick to acknowledge community stakeholders and other partners who made the entire North Fork Miner’s Trail a reality.

Among those partners in the North Fork are The Nature Connection and Delta County School District, represented primarily by North Fork High School.

Amy Miller, principal of North Fork High School. Miller said as part of the new trail a new outdoor shade structure for learning will be added as well as additional parking at the school. Jess Finnegan, executive director for The Nature Connection, shared her enthusiasm for the project and how the non-profit organization has contributed to the Miner’s Trail.

The project nearing its completion, has been rooted in an unwavering expectation that one day it would materialize said Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz who called bridge's funding a "faith budget." The anticipated opening of the North Fork Miner’s Trail is slated for mid to late March.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta County School board members passed a resolution opposing Gov. Jared Polis’s proposal to amend the state's method of calculating funding for Colorado school districts, reports the Delta County Independent. Superintendent Caryn Gibson told the board that the proposed model would mean less money for the district. There is also talk of merging North Fork Montessori School in Crawford and the North Fork School of Integrated Studies. A meeting is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at North Fork High School.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on how potential Federal Funding Freezes are affecting a project at Montrose Regional Airport.

STATE NEWS: KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on two proposed bills aimed at stabilizing the home insurance markets. Homeowners insurance is getting more expensive in Colorado. According to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Association, the average increase in homeowners’ premiums in Colorado grew nearly 58% from 2018 to 2023. With large causality events like the Marshal Fire, and many hail-storms sweeping across the Front Range, Insurance Markets are in flux.