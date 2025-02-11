KVNF Regional Newscast: February 11, 2025

FEATURE: Marty Durlin reports on an event this Friday at the Paonia Paradise Theatre. Linda's Bistro will host “Linda’s Valentine Extravaganza,” billed as “a night of singing, dancing, poetry and cabaret.” Doors open at 7 pm, the show follows at 8, and the dress code is “elegant and romantic.” It’s a benefit for Linda’s Bistro, a longtime fixture in Paonia’s downtown.

LOCAL NEWS: Newly elected Montrose County Commissioner and former sheriff Rick Dunlap passed away over the weekend, according to county officials. Dunlap, age 73, died Saturday morning. Cause and manner of death are pending. Commissioner Sue Hansen commented on the passing of Dunlap calling his death “devastating.”

Dunlap, an Army veteran, was elected county sheriff in 2006, and served through 2018. He was elected as Montrose County commissioner for District 3 last November, and had been in office for about one month. The Montrose County Republican Party vacancy committee will convene to consider who will now fill in for him. Hansen said the county is trying to process all of the considerations, but the focus now is on Dunlap’s loved ones.

LOCAL MOTION: On tonight’s Local Motion we hear about a new program at Delta Health to help manage chronic care for Medicare patients and an emerging collaboration between the hospital and the Delta County Ambulance District.