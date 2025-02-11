© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 11, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published February 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
Linda Little, owner of Linda's Bistro, (second to the left) is surrounded by "her girls"
Marty Durlin
/
KVNF
Linda Little, owner of Linda's Bistro, (second to the left) is surrounded by "her girls"

FEATURE: Marty Durlin reports on an event this Friday at the Paonia Paradise Theatre. Linda's Bistro will host “Linda’s Valentine Extravaganza,” billed as “a night of singing, dancing, poetry and cabaret.” Doors open at 7 pm, the show follows at 8, and the dress code is “elegant and romantic.” It’s a benefit for Linda’s Bistro, a longtime fixture in Paonia’s downtown.

LOCAL NEWS: Newly elected Montrose County Commissioner and former sheriff Rick Dunlap passed away over the weekend, according to county officials. Dunlap, age 73, died Saturday morning. Cause and manner of death are pending. Commissioner Sue Hansen commented on the passing of Dunlap calling his death “devastating.”

Dunlap, an Army veteran, was elected county sheriff in 2006, and served through 2018. He was elected as Montrose County commissioner for District 3 last November, and had been in office for about one month. The Montrose County Republican Party vacancy committee will convene to consider who will now fill in for him. Hansen said the county is trying to process all of the considerations, but the focus now is on Dunlap’s loved ones.

LOCAL MOTION: On tonight’s Local Motion we hear about a new program at Delta Health to help manage chronic care for Medicare patients and an emerging collaboration between the hospital and the Delta County Ambulance District.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Linda's BistroRick DunlapDelta Health Foundation
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young