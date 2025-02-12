KVNF Regional Newscast: February 12, 2025

TOP STORIES: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s campaign team announced last week that the Democratic gubernatorial candidate for 2026 has raised over $1million dollars from roughly 3,000 individual donors. Among over 50 statewide progressive leaders, 39th Governor of Colorado Roy Romer, serves as Honorary Campaign Chair. Weiser announced his candidacy on January 2nd.

A public viewing for former Montrose Sheriff and County Commissioner Rick Dunlap will be held tonight from 5 - 7 p.m. at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. A memorial service will take place at 11am tomorrow at the Montrose County Event Center with graveside service at Grandview Cemetery.

REGIONAL NEWS: KVNF's Brody Wilson follows up on a KVNF report on the recent Delta School district Gender Name Change Policy. After much debate and public comment, that policy passed and was adopted, requiring teachers to call students by their chosen name. Delta County isn't the only school district wrestling with such issues, The staunchly conservative school district of Woodland Park, just west of Colorado Springs, are taking these discussions a step further.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports on how the Trump administration is cracking down on efforts within federal agencies to promote diversity, as well as to address the impacts of climate change. According to NPR, the Trump administration has put close to 170 Environmental Protection Agency workers on leave, all who worked in the Environmental Justice office.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on a new digital tool aimed to keep backcountry winter travelers safer.

FEATURE: The Mountain West News Bureau's Rachel Cohen talks with Mitzi Reed, an enrolled citizen of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, about how invasive species are among the biggest drivers of biodiversity losses around the world. They’re also increasingly affecting tribal lands and climate change is making it worse.