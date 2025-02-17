KVNF Regional Newscast: February 17, 2025

TOP STORY: The Montrose County School District is facing concerns from some parents given recent ICE raids across the country. KVNF's Brody Wilson has more on how the district is responding.

LOCAL NEWS: The Crawford Board of Trustees addressed its water shut-off grace periods for residents with delinquent bills during the Feb. 11 Crawford Board of Trustees meeting, reports the Delta County Independent. Bills are due on the 20th of each month and residents had up to the 30th to pay before late fees were added. Beyond that taps could be shut off. The town’s Mayor said Staff are looking to make the cut off date the 15th of the (next) month to give residents extra time and to not be so punitive. Town Attorney Bo Nerlin will be forming the new policy into an ordinance for later approval. The full story is available at deltacountyindependent.com

Tomorrow evening at 7 pm the Delta County Museum and Historical Society will present “The Hanging Flume,” the best-kept secret of the Wild West. The showing of the 60 minute video takes place at the Delta Library Community Room. Viewers will travel back to 1891 when the flume carried water 10 miles and powered a hydraulic cannon at the Montrose Placer Mining Company Claims Down Stream. Today, the Hanging Flume is the longest historic structure in the state of Colorado. The flume took three years to construct and three years to fail.

WATER NEWS: A new study of the largest desalination facility in the Western Hemisphere found limited impacts to the nearby environment. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, that’s good news for proponents of the technology who think it could be used to help solve the Western drought crisis.

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: U.S. Senator Michael Bennet from Colorado has been at odds with Republican colleagues and the new Trump administration over multiple issues including protection of public lands. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes brings us the details.

REGIONAL NEWS: When you think of a natural history museum, you probably picture dinosaur skeletons or fossils. But behind the scenes, museums hold lots more preserved plants and animals called specimens. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Rachel Cohen reports on one project in our region that’s part of a larger effort to make specimens more accessible for science.

