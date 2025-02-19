© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 19, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published February 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
TOP STORY: Several groups from Delta County joined the “Not my President” Day rally held Monday in Grand Junction at City Hall. KVNF'S Lisa Young spoke with Ruth Marion, representing Delta County Democrats, as the rally was taking place.

LOCAL STORIES: The Montrose Center for the Arts recently opened its location at 205 East Main Street in downtown Montrose. The center will foster creativity and community through art and offer a wide variety of services for artists of all skill levels. The center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In more Montrose news: The Rathbone Hotel, located in historic Montrose downtown, was recently chosen to receive History Colorado’s People's Choice Award for the hotel developer’s dedication to preserving the building’s historical heritage. The award will be presented during History Colorado’s Stephen H. Hart Awards celebration on April 2nd. Only five projects in Colorado will be honored.

Vendor fees for the popular Applefest held in Cedaredge could be going up, reports the Delta County Independent. Town Clerk Brooke Gardner and other staff proposed to raise Applefest vendor rates by about 30% this year and enact a $30 fee on vendors who previously got in for free. For more on this story log onto deltacountyindependent.com

FEATURE: Since December of 2022 it has been legal to use, and possess five different psychedelics in Colorado, a legalization only shared with the state of Oregon. KVNF's Brody Wilson explores the world of legal psychedelics in Colorado. You can hear more on this story during Saturday’s rebroadcast of Local Motion at 10:30 am.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
