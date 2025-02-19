KVNF Regional Newscast: February 19, 2025

TOP STORY: Several groups from Delta County joined the “Not my President” Day rally held Monday in Grand Junction at City Hall. KVNF'S Lisa Young spoke with Ruth Marion, representing Delta County Democrats, as the rally was taking place.

LOCAL STORIES: The Montrose Center for the Arts recently opened its location at 205 East Main Street in downtown Montrose. The center will foster creativity and community through art and offer a wide variety of services for artists of all skill levels. The center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In more Montrose news: The Rathbone Hotel, located in historic Montrose downtown, was recently chosen to receive History Colorado’s People's Choice Award for the hotel developer’s dedication to preserving the building’s historical heritage. The award will be presented during History Colorado’s Stephen H. Hart Awards celebration on April 2nd. Only five projects in Colorado will be honored.

Vendor fees for the popular Applefest held in Cedaredge could be going up, reports the Delta County Independent. Town Clerk Brooke Gardner and other staff proposed to raise Applefest vendor rates by about 30% this year and enact a $30 fee on vendors who previously got in for free. For more on this story log onto deltacountyindependent.com

FEATURE: Since December of 2022 it has been legal to use, and possess five different psychedelics in Colorado, a legalization only shared with the state of Oregon. KVNF's Brody Wilson explores the world of legal psychedelics in Colorado. You can hear more on this story during Saturday’s rebroadcast of Local Motion at 10:30 am.