KVNF Regional Newscast: February 28, 2025

TOP STORY: The recent outbreak of measles in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico has public health departments in our region on alert. I spoke with Leah Rawson, Delta County Public Health nurse, on Wednesday about the current outbreak in the Southwest and what you need to know. You can hear the entire interview with Delta County Public Health next Tuesday at 6:00 pm on Local Motion.

KVNF Farm Friday: Brody Wilson interviewed Robert Sakata, the Water Policy Advisor for the state of Colorado. This interview took place last month during the Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum held in Montrose.

