NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 28, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published February 28, 2025 at 8:25 AM MST
Delta County Public Health
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Delta County Public Health

TOP STORY: The recent outbreak of measles in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico has public health departments in our region on alert. I spoke with Leah Rawson, Delta County Public Health nurse, on Wednesday about the current outbreak in the Southwest and what you need to know. You can hear the entire interview with Delta County Public Health next Tuesday at 6:00 pm on Local Motion.

KVNF Farm Friday: Brody Wilson interviewed Robert Sakata, the Water Policy Advisor for the state of Colorado. This interview took place last month during the Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum held in Montrose.

KVNF Regional Newscast Delta County Public Health DepartmentKVNF's Farm Friday
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
