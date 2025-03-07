KVNF Regional Newscast: March 7, 2025

TOP STORY: As a follow up to yesterday’s news on the possible closure of the Delta Correctional Center, KVNF reached out to State Representative Matt Soper. Soper told KVNF that due to a busy day on Wednesday, discussion on the prison was moved to Thursday morning. Soper told KVNF that the Joint Budget Committee decided to decision to keep both the Rifle and Delta prisons open for now.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee was elected president of One Delta County: An Economic Alliance during its annual meeting last month. Kent Blackwell of Delta Montrose Electric Association returns for a second term as the Vice President. The economic alliance helps existing businesses to grow, while attracting new businesses to the county. According to a press release, the organization is working to expand the industrial park, workforce housing and business education programs.

The Trump Department of Justice is reviewing the prosecution of former Mesa County Tina Peters who was convicted in state court of helping President Donald Trump's supporters access confidential data about the 2020 election. According to the Associated Press, the federal government says Peters' request to be released from jail pending her appeal of her state conviction should be considered by a judge. The Justice Department's intervention in the Peters case marks a new stage in the Trump administration’s effort to use the federal government to promote the Republican president’s political interests. More on that story can be found at gjsentinel.com

City of Delta and Delta Police Department Announced the Retirement of K-9 Raico who has been a valued and important aspect of the City’s law enforcement. Throughout his service, Raico has been instrumental in numerous narcotics-related arrests and suspect apprehensions, showcasing exceptional detection skills that have greatly benefited law enforcement and the Delta Community. While Raico enjoys his retirement with his original handler, his legacy of dedication and service will continue to be remembered.

KVNFs Brody Wilson reports on a teacher in Montrose County School District was selected for a prestigious cabinet appointment at the state level.

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we join USDA reporter Rod Bain for a look at Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and higher egg prices for consumers.

