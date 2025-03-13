KVNF Regional Newscast: March 13, 2025

TOP STORY: Republican Representative Jeff Hurd took questions from constituents across the political spectrum on the second amendment, cuts to Medicaid, and foreign policy at a tele-town hall Tuesday night. Recent drastic cuts to federal land management agencies were also a topic of discussion. Caroline Llanes reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

LOCAL NEWS: A snowstorm that is expected to deliver significant fresh powder to the Colorado Rocky Mountains could also impact weekend ski traffic amid the spring break season. National Weather Service forecasters said the snowstorm is expected to start tonight and continue throughout Friday.

The City of Montrose is inviting residents to help shape the future of public art at City Hall by voting on the theme for a new artwork installation on the southwest exterior wall of the building. The installation — potentially a mural, metalwork, or a combination of both — will be a lasting piece of public art. The project has a total budget of $50,000. To ensure community voices are heard, the city is launching a survey in early March where residents can vote on one of three potential themes. The survey will be available through the city’s website, social media channels, and community partner networks. The online survey will close March 23.

COLOARDO RIVER NEWS: KUNC’s Alex Hager reports that water leaders from Arizona, California and Nevada sent a letter to new interior secretary Doug Burgum asking for a fresh look at the future of Colorado River management, this comes amid tense negotiations about how much water each state will get from the shrinking river.

FEATURE NEWS: Fifty years ago this month, in Boulder, Colorado, David Bruce McCord and David Robert Zamor walked into the Boulder County Courthouse and asked for a marriage license. What happened next would become a landmark in LGBTQ history—the county clerk and recorder at the time issued the nation’s first same-sex marriage license.

The event had even more significance in Boulder as it came just months after a contentious recall election that ousted city council members who had pushed to include sexual orientation in the city’s human rights ordinance. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U’s Jackie Sedley spoke to community historian Glenda Russell to find out more.