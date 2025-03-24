KVNF Regional Newscast: March 24, 2025

FEATURE: Concerns are swirling around how proposed cuts to Medicaid will affect our local hospitals and long care facilities. KVNF recently spoke with Jonathan Cohee, CEO of Delta Health, a small hospital in Delta, Colorado to find out more. The interview took place on March 19th.

LOCAL NEWS: The City of Montrose could have employer-based childcare available for staff by early 2026, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Around $600,000 budgeted for the program in 2025 will be used to renovate a city-owned facility for childcare. More on this story can be found at montrosepress.com.

Delta High School girls basketball team came up just short in their quest for the program’s first 4a state championship, falling to top-seeded and undefeated University 42-35.

ENVIROMENTAL NEWS: Members of the public have just over a week to comment on a new rule that would reshape the way environmental analysis is done for federal projects. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports on the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION: Eric Galatas reports that as the Trump administration makes good on promises to abolish the U-S Department of Education, educators and parents are raising concerns about the impacts on children with disabilities and civil rights.