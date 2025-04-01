KVNF Regional Newscast: April 1, 2025

TOP STORY: The Colorado River Districts efforts to purchase the Shoshone water Rights from Xcel energy were thrown into doubt as federal grants have been recently frozen. KVNF's Brody Wilson has more on how the West Slope Congressman Jeff Hurd is trying to ensure the funding still flows.

FEATURE: In March, a District Court judge in Colorado overturned the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) controversial Adoption Incentive Program that paid people to adopt wild horses and burros. Many of the adopted animals ended up going to kill pens, headed for slaughterhouses in Canada and Mexico, while the adopters pocketed thousands of dollars.

American Wild Horse Conservation, a national advocacy group, has been investigating the program since 2020 and led the charge to stop it. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K's Amy Hadden Marsh spoke with Amelia Perrin, AWHC’s senior communication manager, who led the investigation.

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose City Councilors voted unanimously to approve $3.7 million dollars for the completion of the Moving Montrose Forward 2025 Contracted Street Maintenance Project. This includes the award of a construction contract to Oldcastle SW Group doing business as United Companies in the amount of $3.7 million dollars. The work also includes the authorization of $68,000 payable to Delta-Montrose Electric Association for relocation/replacement of conflicting street lights within the project area.

The city budgeted $5.25M for this year’s work. Approximately $3.7M of this year’s funding is focused on asphalt overlays, mill and overlays, roadway rebuilds, and drainage improvements.

LOCAL MOTION: Tonight at 6 pm on Local Motion, KVNF's Brody Wilson brings you the story of two, very different, solar arrays that are under development in Delta County. The first is the very large Garnet Mesa project just southeast of Delta spanning more than 380 acres, being developed by Guzman Energy. The Second is a much smaller 5 acre community solar project in Hotchkiss being developed on Thistle Whistle Farm, with hopes of providing local solar energy to farmers throughout the North Fork Valley. Wilson speaks with the developers, the farmers, DMEA, and county commissioners about how these projects have come to be and how they might benefit the local community. That's tonight at 6pm, and again on Saturday at 10:30 on Local Motion. And of course you can always listen to local motion by finding "Local Motion" under the news tab at KVNF.org.

