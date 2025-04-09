© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 9, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published April 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
In his studio, Paul Kimpling repurposes used shower curtains to craft inflatable wear for the 2025 Mythos Fashion Show.
In his studio, Paul Kimpling repurposes used shower curtains to craft inflatable wear for the 2025 Mythos Fashion Show.

Designers, models, artists and musicians have been working for months in preparation for MYTHOS: The Paonia Fashion Show coming up on April 11 and 12 at the Paradise Theatre.

FEATURE: Designers, models, artists and musicians have been working for months in preparation for MYTHOS: The Paonia Fashion Show coming up on April 11 and 12 at the Paradise Theatre. Mythos is not just a fashion show, it’s a multi-media fashion and performance spectacular where artists explore the world of myth - especially Greek classics - through a variety of different mediums. For KVNF James Barrs reports on how the two night event is an opportunity to celebrate the local arts community.

LOCAL NEWS: The 7th Judicial District, which includes six Western Slope counties in our KVNF listening area, will receive an additional district court judge next year. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis recently signed a Senate spending bill to cover the expense, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The bill adds 15 district and county court judges across Colorado in primarily rural districts and counties, which identified a need for help managing caseloads. These new additions will cost the state roughly $27.5 million starting in fiscal year 2025 through fiscal year 2028. More on this story i can be found at ouraynews.com

Delta County Public Health is in the midst of National Public Health Week. This year’s theme “It Starts Here,” aims to raise awareness about the critical role public health plays in creating healthier communities. Due to the recent measles outbreak across the country, Delta County Public Health will be hosting two Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine clinics for children April 25th and 26th.

According to a news release from the county, the MMR vaccination rate for Delta County School District 2023-2024 is 85.8%. The Kindergarten MMR vaccination rate for the same period is 78.4%. The low immunization rate in Delta County puts the community at risk for a Measles outbreak.

Last month Paonia Senior Center and North Fork Senior Connections officially combined its two boards of directors, financial resources and the management of the senior center building in Paonia. The public is invited to an OPEN HOUSE at the Paonia Senior Center beginning at 2 pm on Saturday, April 12.

KVNF's Brody Wilson shares details on awards won by your KVNF news team from Colorado Broadcasters Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
