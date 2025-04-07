© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF wins 11 awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Colorado Broadcasters Association

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson,
Lisa YoungLaura Palmisano
Published April 7, 2025 at 12:55 PM MDT
Lisa Young
(Left to Right) Kim Schlup and Lisa Young at Colorado Broadcasters Association 2024 Awards of Excellence. Young received the Award of Excellence for Best Regularly Scheduled News for Small Market Category

KVNF receives accolades in news journalism

April 7th, 2025 (Paonia, Colorado) - KVNF Community Radio is proud to announce that the KVNF News Team has received multiple awards from The Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA) and Society for Professional Journalists (SPJ).

Thanks to a generous grant from the Press Forward Foundation, the KVNF News team has recently been expanding coverage across the KVNF listening area, bringing our audience more in-depth news from the communities we serve. This recognition from CBA and SPJ is testament to the quality of the programming being produced.

KVNF journalists took home four awards at the Colorado Broadcasters Association’s (CBA) Awards of Excellence and seven awards at the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Top of The Rockies Awards.

Colorado Broadcasters Associate - Awards of Excellence

In the Small Market category from CBA Lisa Young received the Award of Excellence for the Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast for our flagship news program “KVNF Regional Newscast”. Laura Palmisano also received an Award of Excellence for the Best Public Affairs Program for a piece she did in which Colorado Medical Providers Discuss Medical Missions in Ukraine, Gaza. Palmisano and Young, both also received Certificates of Merit from CBA - Palmisano for Best News Coverage of a Single Event for a piece about how musicians gathered in Lake City to keep tradition alive, and Young for Best Public Affairs Program for a piece she did on Billy Goat Hop Farm in Montrose.

Society of Professional Journalists

In the “Small Newsroom” category from the SPJ, KVNF’s Brody Wilson took home a first place in the Ag and Environment Feature category, for a piece he did on Regenerative Ranching with Jason Wrich from Wrich Ranches. Laura Palmisano, also took home a first place in the Health News category, for a piece she did on Colorado public health officials ramping up vaccination outreach ahead of the new school year.

The following awards were also received from SPJ in the “Small newsroom” category:

KVNF would also like to recognize our peer award winning newsrooms throughout our listening area including the Ouray Plain Dealer that won 11 awards from SPJ, The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel that won 4 awards from SPJ, and The Telluride Daily Planet that won 8 awards from SPJ, and KKCO TV in Grand Junction that won Small Market Station of the Year from CBA. We’re fortunate to work among these groups of professionals.

To listen to the audio from these 11 award winning pieces go to https://www.kvnf.org/tags/2025-award-winners.
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
