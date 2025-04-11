KVNF Regional Newscast: April 11, 2025

FEATURE: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday Brody Wilson talks with two Colorado West Land trust experts on how a number of ag producers on the Western Slope are using conservation easements as a tool in their operations.

LOCAL NEWS: Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that at least one gray wolf released as part of reintroduction efforts has been spotted in Montrose County. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, CPW said it is the same wolf that recently made a broad sweep from northern to southern Gunnison County. Montrose County Sheriff’s Office said the wolf was tracked east of the Montrose County line and spent time near Blue Mesa Reservoir. CPW field staff are notifying area farmers, ranchers, local governments and law enforcement agencies.

Paonia Board of Trustees enacted a six-month pause on the town’s existing code on short term rentals. The decision made during the April 8th board meeting came after Paonia citizens voted overwhelmingly to repeal the town’s ordinance on the controversial issue. According to reporting in the Delta County Independent the town board directed staff to not enforce existing code, which puts restrictions on rooms or houses rented out for less than 30 days. During the pause, trustees once again host community meetings to create an ordinance that can be approved and supported by the public.

Ouray City Councilors recently approved the purchase of a two-story building across the street from City Hall. Councilors agreed to spend $675,000 to relocate the police station and create living units for police officers and public works employees. The decision, however, is being called into question about whether the city abided by the state’s open meetings laws. Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, said it appears city councilors made a decision in executive session and rubber-stamped it in public which violates Colorado’s Open Meetings Law. More on this story at ouraynews.com.

The town of Nucla has a new mayor. Paula Brown defeated Aimee Tooker April 1st election. According to the town’s clerk 486 ballots were mailed out with 34 coming back undeliverable. The clerk urged residents to check their addresses on file with the Secretary of State online. According to reporting in the San Miguel Basin Forum, 124 people voted to recall former Mayor Kirk Yerke, who resigned prior to the election. Brown was serving as mayor pro tem. Brown's term will end April of 2026.