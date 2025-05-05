KVNF Regional Newscast: May 5, 2025

FEATURE STORY: The North Fork Emergency Medical Service is a special district supported by tax dollars. Located in the North Fork area the service serves not only as a professional ambulance service, but also as a community health service, offering house visits by paramedics and a pro-active prevention program. In tomorrow's election, three incumbents on the 5-member Board of Directors are hoping to return to their seats, while four challengers try to unseat them. It’s been a hotly contested race, and in this second installment of a two-part series, Marty Durlin profiles three of the challengers.

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose United Methodist Church can breathe a sigh of relief after District Court Judge Keri Yoder dismissed the City of Montrose’s request for an injunction in district court. The decision was handed down last Monday in the ongoing case between the city and the church over its camp to help the homeless. Yoder’s ruling sends the matter back to Municipal Court where it’s up to the City to decide if it wants to proceed by seeking a ruling on the alleged ordinance violations.

UMC congregant Paul Zaenger told KVNF last week that the church will temporarily pause the encampment at the end of this month. He said the congregation will decide in the Fall if it should continue and what that would mean for further litigation.

WATER NEWS: Rocky Mountain Radio's Caroline Llanes reports that snowpack was near normal for much of the upper Colorado River basin this winter. But the runoff from that snowpack will be well below normal, according to drought forecasters.