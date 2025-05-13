KVNF Regional Newscast: May 13, 2025

COMMUNITY MATTERS: On today’s Community Matters, we feature a story from the tiny mountain town of Lake City. Residents there have rallied to support a beloved local man. In January, he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. For KVNF News, Laura Palmisano reports on how the town came together to raise support for his recovery and celebrate his return home.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta County Board of County Commissioners recently designated May as Mental Health Month at the request of Tri-County Health Network, Commissioner Wendell Koontz read the proclamation which included the number of suicides in 2023.

Following months of confusion over which newspaper would become the county’s newspaper of record, the board unanimously awarded the duties to High Country Shopper Record. The other paper in the running was the Delta County Independent. Commissioner’s also approved an application for Historic Landmark Designation for a private residence at 181 Garnet Avenue in Delta.

A number of Montrose County Republicans announced their intention to run for office in 2026. The group includes County Commissioner Sean Pond, current Montrose County assessor Brad Hughes, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard, Treasurer Rosemary Murphy, Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes. More on this story can be found at montrosepress.com

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports that the City of Montrose has a new mayor. Councilor Dave Frank was elevated from mayor pro tem during a recent City Council meeting. Frank was chosen by fellow city councilors to succeed J. David Reed for the 2025-2026 mayoral term.

STATE NEWS: The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging both motorcyclists and drivers to put safety first. Last year 165 motorcyclists were killed, the highest number ever recorded in Colorado. Since 2015, motorcycle deaths have risen 57%.

Of the motorcyclists killed last year, 73 or 44% were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Motorcycle fatalities accounted for nearly one-quarter of all traffic deaths in the state despite being just 3% of vehicles on the road. So far in 2025, motorcycle deaths are down 20% compared to the same time period in 2024. May is Motorcycle Awareness Month.

