KVNF Regional Newscast: May 22, 2025

FEATURE: Around 300 delta county third graders gathered at Paonia River Park on May 14 and 15 for the 14th Annual Western Slope Conservation Days. As James Barrs reports, the event provides an opportunity for kids to get outside and learn about nature and conservation.

LOCAL NEWS: Last weekend’s Adobe Clean-up day proved to be a big success. Delta County Public Information Officer Lindsay Mitchell noted that 28 volunteers participated collecting over 250 large industrial-sized trash bags and removing approximately 40 cubic yards of waste, including beer bottles and caps, cans, bullet casings, old carpet, dog waste, household garbage, and 37 tires. The one day event included Delta County Commissioners and staff, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Delta Compost, Western Slope Outdoors Alliance, and numerous community organizations and residents committed to protecting and restoring public lands.

Last month, Delta County filed an informal complaint with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission regarding delays in 911 voice over internet calls into the Delta County dispatch center. Delta County Emergency Manager Kris Stewart says the issue with CenturyLink lasted from June 2024 to March 2025.

The response from Century Link regarding the informal complaint was the topic of discussion during Tuesday’s Delta County Commissioners regular meeting. Commissioners acting as the Delta County Emergency Telephone Service Authority reviewed Century Link’s response to a number of complaints levied by the county.

The county had requested a reimbursement of fees from CenturyLink during the disruption. However, the company denied any refund stating that the distribution was not ” a network event", but rather an issue with the county's firewall.

Stewart says the Colorado Public Utilities Commission has closed out the informal complaint noting they didn’t have any additional questions on the matter. He had this advice if citizens are having issues with 911 services.

