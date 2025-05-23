© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 23, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published May 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Lisa Young
KVNF

USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program celebrates 40 years

FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we take a look at the fortieth anniversary of USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program. CRP became a significant part in the conservation toolbox, while providing a myriad of natural resources, recreation, and economic benefits. Rod Bain looks at CRP and its growth over forty years in this edition of “Agriculture USA”.

NEWS: The Mesa County real estate market is showing an inventory increase during the first quarter. According to Dr. Nathan Perry, Colorado Mesa University professor of economics , housing inventory rose from 428 last year to 491 this year. Both new listings and sold listings increased as well. The average median sales price in the first quarter was roughly $414,000. Perry says the monthly supply for homes increased from 2.23 to 2.43 from last year. Rental prices continue to climb, rising 7.4% comparing the first quarter of 2025 and 2024. The Mesa County Economic Update is provided by the Business Department of Colorado Mesa University and is published quarterly.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
