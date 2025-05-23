KVNF Regional Newscast: May 23, 2025

FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we take a look at the fortieth anniversary of USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program. CRP became a significant part in the conservation toolbox, while providing a myriad of natural resources, recreation, and economic benefits. Rod Bain looks at CRP and its growth over forty years in this edition of “Agriculture USA”.

NEWS: The Mesa County real estate market is showing an inventory increase during the first quarter. According to Dr. Nathan Perry, Colorado Mesa University professor of economics , housing inventory rose from 428 last year to 491 this year. Both new listings and sold listings increased as well. The average median sales price in the first quarter was roughly $414,000. Perry says the monthly supply for homes increased from 2.23 to 2.43 from last year. Rental prices continue to climb, rising 7.4% comparing the first quarter of 2025 and 2024. The Mesa County Economic Update is provided by the Business Department of Colorado Mesa University and is published quarterly.